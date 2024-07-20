NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 1.1% After Insider Buying Activity

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $119.29. Approximately 91,779,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 462,315,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.99.

Specifically, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $50,334,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,360,723 shares of company stock valued at $524,762,141 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after acquiring an additional 57,160,191 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 798.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 39,020,364 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,820,576,000 after acquiring an additional 34,678,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

