Nwam LLC Acquires New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Copart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Copart by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after acquiring an additional 636,438 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Copart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,848,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,554,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Copart by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 4,743,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.11. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

