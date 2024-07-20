Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 21,628 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.51. 5,348,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,476,560. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average of $91.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

