Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 2,886 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.16. 567,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -990.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.67%.

In related news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

