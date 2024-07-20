Nwam LLC Buys 6,563 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 526,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 335,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 197,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FREL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,773. The firm has a market cap of $995.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.