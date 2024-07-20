Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $24.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,439,799. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average is $208.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $1,030,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares in the company, valued at $41,901,248.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $380,530.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,056 shares of company stock worth $64,899,898. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

