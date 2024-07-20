Nwam LLC Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after buying an additional 880,894 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.31. 1,294,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,847. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

