Nwam LLC Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $870,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after purchasing an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $437.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.08.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.