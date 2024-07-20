Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $192,140,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DraftKings by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,235,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,284,000 after buying an additional 2,528,503 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $87,829,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after buying an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after buying an additional 1,723,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at $66,939,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $8,182,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,043,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,546 shares of company stock worth $63,461,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.66.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

