Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,758,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,008,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 97,373 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TTE stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. 1,168,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,112. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

