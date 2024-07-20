Nwam LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 399.4% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,851 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 782,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $51.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

