Nwam LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 331.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,910,000 after acquiring an additional 475,929 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.47. 930,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,844. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

