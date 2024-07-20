Nwam LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,717.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 353,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,944,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $110.39. 2,191,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,605. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4662 per share. This represents a $5.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

