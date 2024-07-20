Nwam LLC Has $245,000 Stock Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFGR. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,940,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,319 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,261 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,258,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,687,000 after purchasing an additional 707,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,563,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,622,000 after acquiring an additional 701,498 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,928. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

