Nwam LLC Has $292,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ADI stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,894,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.39. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total transaction of $1,970,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,745.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

