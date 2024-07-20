Nwam LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.88 on Friday, reaching $572.82. 408,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,581. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $566.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $527.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

