Nwam LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Nwam LLC grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,293,000 after buying an additional 2,211,266 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,462,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,283,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,299 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,371,000 after purchasing an additional 977,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,331,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,932,000 after purchasing an additional 824,110 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 755,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,841. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

