Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,158 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NYSE KYN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,572. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

