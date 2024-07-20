Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 252.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Alcoa Trading Down 2.0 %

Alcoa stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.92. 5,336,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,656. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.64%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.