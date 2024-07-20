Nwam LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $443,844,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $156,358,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.53.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $245.45. 781,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

