Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYNF. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000.
BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of DYNF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 494,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.
About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF
The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
