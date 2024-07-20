Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DYNF. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 43,558 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 60,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000.

Get BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DYNF traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.31. 494,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,861. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.85. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.