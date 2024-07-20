Nwam LLC Purchases 30,734 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,734 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 136,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.07. 16,157,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,032,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

