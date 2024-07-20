Nwam LLC Sells 14 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $14.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,042.86. The company had a trading volume of 392,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,895. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,015.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,041.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,113.36.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

