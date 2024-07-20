Nwam LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 7,752,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.