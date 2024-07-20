Nwam LLC Sells 87 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management increased its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.97. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.