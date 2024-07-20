Oasys Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $96.25 Million (OAS)

Oasys (OAS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Oasys has a total market cap of $96.25 million and $1.76 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasys has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasys Profile

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,225,422,188 tokens. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. The official message board for Oasys is medium.com/@oasys.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,225,422,187.7 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.04381779 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,646,764.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

