OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

OFG opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $253,941.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

