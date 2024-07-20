OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.06.

OncoCyte Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

