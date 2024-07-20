Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS) Trading Down 1.6%

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 57,637 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 23,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Optex Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.31.

Optex Systems (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Optex Systems had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million for the quarter.

Optex Systems Company Profile

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

