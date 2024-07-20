Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Organon & Co. comprises 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned approximately 0.12% of Organon & Co. worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGN. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Organon & Co. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 798,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,945 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Organon & Co. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 40,094.4% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 258.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OGN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 1,126,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,499. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

