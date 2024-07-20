Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 9,733 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $449,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,842,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,442,374. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

