Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,054 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,015,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 590.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 120,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 155,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 86,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,673. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $93.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

