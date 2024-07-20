Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TTEK traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 206,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,887. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $221.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTEK. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

