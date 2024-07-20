Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after buying an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its position in shares of Leidos by 4.9% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 166,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,900,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.83.

Leidos Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.94. The stock had a trading volume of 862,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.65.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. Leidos’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

