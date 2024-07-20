Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,818,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,980. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

