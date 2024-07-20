Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter worth $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group Trading Down 2.5 %

MKL traded down $39.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,573.40. 41,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,593.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,517.49. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,295.65 and a 12 month high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total value of $4,915,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,597.67.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

