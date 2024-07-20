Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after buying an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,247,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,720,000 after buying an additional 227,783 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 371,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,015. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

