Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $6.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $416.31. 102,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,750. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $285.02 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.10.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $461.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

