Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Argus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.29. 2,403,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.02. The company has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

