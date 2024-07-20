Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

RSP stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.40. 5,683,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,818. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $172.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

