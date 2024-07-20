Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.44.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.16. 6,686,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,793,152. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

