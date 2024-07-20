Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,183,000 after purchasing an additional 216,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Hologic by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,184,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $170,297,000 after acquiring an additional 338,212 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,934,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $294,237.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,755,443.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $78.11. 1,660,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,154. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.