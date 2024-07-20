Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after buying an additional 272,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 473,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,115. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.79.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

