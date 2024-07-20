Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,439 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total value of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,431.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.31. 420,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,553. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.24. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

