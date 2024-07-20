Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 16,312 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,106 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after buying an additional 39,208 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,720,000.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 939,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,854. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

