Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,902 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $93,634,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 595,746 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,161,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after acquiring an additional 546,577 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,502,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,715,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $98.06.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

