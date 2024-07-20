Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 632 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,988,000 after acquiring an additional 282,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after purchasing an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STE traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.29. The company had a trading volume of 386,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total value of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

