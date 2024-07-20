Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 715 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 147,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AFL stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $92.91. 5,323,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $71.35 and a one year high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.15.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

