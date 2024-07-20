Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 753 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Post by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after acquiring an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Post by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Post by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 256,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after purchasing an additional 199,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.46. The stock had a trading volume of 337,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

