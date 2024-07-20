Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.75.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $328.52. The stock had a trading volume of 299,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,021. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average is $369.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

